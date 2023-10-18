The 2023 college football season seems like it just started, but we are already through seven weeks. The year has been filled with exciting matchups, crazy comebacks and thrilling upsets. It's been a great season of college football so far, and things are sure to ramp up in the final weeks of the regular season. Contenders have began to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in recent weeks, but it's hard to know where everyone stands because of the fact that the College Football Playoff rankings haven't been released yet. The first reveal is on Halloween night.

Right now, the only indicators of where teams stand are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, but the College Football Playoff rankings could look completely different. There are still two more weeks before those first rankings get released, and there are a lot of big games between now and then, so a lot will change before they come. Here is a prediction for what that Halloween reveal might look like.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions

#1. Georgia

The Georgia football team has won the past two national championships and they are currently the kings of college football. The Bulldogs are currently #1 in the AP Poll and they have been in that top spot since the beginning of the season. This team entered the year as the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship, but they are now tied with Michigan for the best odds to win it. Georgia hasn't looked as dominant as a lot of people were expecting, but still, this team will be ranked #1 until they lose. When the College Football Playoff rankings come out on Halloween, the Bulldogs will be #1.

#2. Michigan

Expect Michigan football to be in the #2 spot when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released. The Wolverines have been in the #2 spot of the AP Poll all season long, and they have looked just as good as anyone this season. Michigan is 7-0 on the year and they have absolutely dominated every opponent that has been in their way. They have the nation's QBR leader, the nation's receiving touchdowns leader and the nation's rushing touchdowns leader. On defense, the Wolverines haven't given up more than 10 points in a game. The concern for many regarding Michigan is that they haven't played anybody, but it's still clear that this is a top team in the country.

#3. Washington

After defeating Oregon last weekend, Washington football has proven that they belong near the top of the College Football rankings. Michael Penix Jr. is now the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and this Huskies team should be able to find their way to the Pac-12 title game. This offense might be the best in the country, and Washington has a great shot at making the playoff after that big win against the Ducks.

#4. Penn State

Picking the fourth spot was tough, and Penn State football gets the nod with the prediction that they beat Ohio State this upcoming weekend. Even if they do pull off that win against the Buckeyes, Florida State or Oklahoma could very well end up in the top four as well. For now, we'll give it to the Nittany Lions, because a road win over Ohio State would be better than any win that the Sooners or Seminoles have. This ranking will entirely depend on this weekends result, but this Penn State teams feel like the one that could get James Franklin over the hump a bit.

#5. Florida State

#6. Oklahoma

#7. Texas

#8. Ohio State

#9. Oregon

#10. Alabama

#11. North Carolina

#12. Oregon State

#13. Notre Dame

#14. Ole Miss

#15. USC

#16. LSU

#17. Missouri

#18. Duke

#19. Tennessee

#20. Air Force

#21. Iowa

#22. UCLA

#23. Tulane

#24. James Madison

#25. Louisville

Predicting the first College Football Playoff rankings release is no easy task as we have no idea where each team stands in the eyes of the committee, but they should look something like this on Halloween night.