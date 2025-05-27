The relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson has been a hot topic in recent months. It's gone from many being shocked by the age difference, Belichick being 73 years old while Hudson is 24, to people speculating the relationship dynamics between the two. Especially after Jordon Hudson intervened in an interview with CBS.

Channing Crowder, who has become popular thanks to “The Pivot Podcast” with Ryan Clark, originally made some comments about Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson being a bit toxic. He claimed that Hudson was “lurking” and sort of controlling Belichick. However, in the latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” Crowder was humming a completely different tune.

This time around, Crowder clears the air and removes his concerns about toxicity in their relationship. He claims that Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson love each other and calls them “a real couple,” and admits that he got caught up in the narrative, rather than focusing on what he saw in person.

“Beautiful couple, honestly. You can see that they love each other and [are] a real couple,” Crowder said. “That's the thing, and as I was talking about it on radio, you fall into the narratives. So you've heard all of the stuff about them. People keep asking you about that. And then I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it's wild to see Bill with a younger woman and seeing that equality of it.' Because I looked at him in the AFC East as this, you look at Bill as a football God. You see him in a different way, and what I spoke on was not what I saw with them. I got caught up in the narrative, I got caught up in the questioning.”

While Bill Belichick focuses on coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels next season, Jordon Hudson continues fueling the rumors that she and the eight-time Super Bowl-winning head coach are engaged. It very well could be true, as all signs seem to indicate the two have moved beyond just boyfriend and girlfriend.

Bill Belichick spent last season as an analyst for the NFL after mutually parting ways with the New England Patriots. He accepted the head coaching role at UNC, which was a shocking move considering he's only ever coached at the pro-level throughout his career. He'll make his college football debut on September 1, when the Tar Heels take on the TCU Horned Frogs in North Carolina.