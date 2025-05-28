Baylor football recently announced the tragic death of 18-year-old defensive lineman Alex Foster on May 28, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. Foster died unexpectedly overnight while at home in Mississippi.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades wrote a joint statement about Foster's death.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved member of our football family,” the statement said. “Our deepest condolences are with Alex's family and all who loved him, as we lift them up in prayer now and in the days to come.

“In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith, the love of the Baylor community, and the unbreakable bond forged through the game we love. Alex's memory will forever be part of our hearts and this program.”

Aranda also posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Alex was a beloved member of our Baylor Family, and we are devastated by this loss. In his time at Baylor he made a long-lasting impact on all of us in the program. Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply.”

Foster played high school football for St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison, Mississippi, and was an ESPN three-star recruit in the 2024 class. He received a late offer from Texas and other top-tier programs, but he stayed committed to Baylor. Foster was rated as the No. 44 defensive tackle in 247Sports' 2024 cycle and was the 13th-best player out of Mississippi.

Foster redshirted in 2024 at Baylor and was at practice this spring.

Many people are paying their respect to Foster and his family on social media, and as of now, there have not been any details on what happened. It is still a developing story, and many are working to find out how he tragically passed.