One of the best rivalries in college football will be on display this weekend as Michigan football will travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State football. The close proximity between the two schools creates a unique hatred between fans in the state of Michigan, and recent events in the rivalry have brought things to a peak of toxicity. Last season, Michigan took down Michigan State 29-7 in Ann Arbor, and after the game, multiple Spartans were videoed beating two Wolverines players in the tunnel with their helmets. The Michigan players that were affected ended up pressing charges, and they suffered some pretty bad injuries from the incident as well.

Going into this year's game between the two rivals, it's hard to imagine that the incident from last year isn't on the mind of the Michigan football players. Star running back Blake Corum was asked about it this week, and he's just focusing on getting the win.

“We treat the game like the rivalry it is,” Blake Corum said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “We're not really focused on what happened last year. First we're gonna handle business during the week. We’re gonna watch a lot of film. Saturday we'll go in there and just handle business like always, like we have the past couple games. We're not going to hold a grudge on what happened last year. Always keep it in the back of the mind. But we're not going there being, ‘Oh, we’re going rough them up’ or anything like that, or we're going to fight or anything like that. That's part of the past. We’ll go in there and handle business and come out victorious.”

Michigan is coming into this game as a massive favorite as the spread currently favors the Wolverines by 24 points. Michigan State is currently 2-4 on the season after starting 2-0, and they are fresh off of a blown 18-point fourth quarter lead against Rutgers. The Wolverines, on the other hand, are coming into the game 7-0 and ranked #2 in the country.

The game will be under the lights in East Lansing as the game kicks off at 7:30 ET. This is the third time that rivalry has been a night game since 2017, and it's a bit surprising to see the trend continue as last year's incident occurred after a 7:30 kickoff.

Blake Corum said that last year isn't really on the team's mind, but it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Michigan try to run the score up on their rival this weekend. However, the Spartans always come ready to play when they're going up against the Wolverines, and that will likely be the case again this weekend. You never know what's going to happen in a rivalry like this one.