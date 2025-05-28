College football has gone through a lot of changes in recent years, and more are likely coming. There have been a lot of proposals regarding the College Football Playoff, conference alliances, etc. One idea that has been floated around is a partnership between the Big Ten and the SEC. No disrespect to the ACC and Big 12, but everyone knows that the SEC and Big Ten are the premier college football conferences. This partnership would lead to some big time matchups, and LSU football head coach Brian Kelly wants to see it happen.

There have been talks of a partnership between the two conferences that would include nine conference games for each team in the Big Ten and SEC (the SEC currently only plays eight) and then one game against a team from the other conference.

“LSU’s Brian Kelly says SEC coaches favor a scheduling partnership w/Big Ten giving the 2 leagues 1 non-conference game annually against each other,” Brett McMurphy said in a post. “Big Ten in favor only if/when SEC adds 9th league game.”

Kelly is all for this model. He wants the challenge.

“We want to play Big Ten schools,” Brian Kelly said, according to a post from Ross Dellenger.

While this would create a lot of fun matchups for the fans, the current College Football Playoff format doesn't really incentivize giving yourself a difficult schedule. There are 12 teams that make the CFP, so if a Big Ten or SEC team wins 10 games, they will be in 99% of the time. Still, Kelly thinks that it would be good for the SEC to get that regular season challenge.

Article Continues Below

“Look, the Big Ten right now holds it on the SEC,” Kelly said, according to a post from Ralph Russo. “They've won the last two national championships. OK, that's the reality of it. We want to get challenged in that regard, and we'd like to be able to get that done.”

The College Football Playoff is also a good time for these matchups to go down, but having them in the regular season as well gives teams a chance to prove themselves.

“You can do it in the playoffs too, absolutely. No doubt,” Kelly added, according to a post from Trey Wallace. “But you can also show yourself in the regular season with this opportunity.”

The Big Ten and the SEC are the best conferences in the sport, and fans want to see good matchups. This is one of many big changes that could be coming, and Brian Kelly wants to make it happen.