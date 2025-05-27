Year two of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado was a success, but now the real test begins. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter led the Buffs to a 9-4 season and were one game away from a Big 12 title game berth, but now both stars are gone.

Instead, there will be a lot of new faces donning the black and gold this fall as Sanders and company try to keep the positive momentum rolling after taking a massive leap from. year one to year two. However, it won't be easy.

Freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter will battle it out in camp to see who gets the start to open the season behind center, but there are new faces all over the offense. Jordan Seaton is back at left tackle, but the rest of the wide receiver room and offensive line is littered with transfers. Keep an eye on Omarion Miller, a supremely talented pass catcher who is coming off of a serious leg injury but has shown flashes of stardom in the past.

Even without Hunter, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston should have plenty to work with as he tries to continue building that side of the ball. The secondary will be experienced, led by potential first-round draft pick DJ McKinney at cornerback.

The Buffs will surely have the bright lights on them all season, so let's take a look at what they're dealing with on the schedule in year two in the Big 12.

Week 1 – vs. Georgia Tech

For the second season in a row, the Buffs have a very challenging season opener in prime time at Folsom Field. Georgia Tech was one of the ascending teams in college football last season with Brent Key at the helm, and Haynes King will be back under center as the starting quarterback.

The Yellow Jackets love to run the football, which makes them an interesting matchup against a Colorado team that struggled to stop the run at times over the lat few seasons. With so many transfers coming in for the Buffs in the front seven once again, Georgia Tech's physicality and continuity helps it pull out a tight victory to open the year.

Pick: Georgia Tech 27, Colorado 24 (0-1)

Week 2 – vs. Delaware

Deion Sanders and the Buffs should have a much easier time with Delaware this season. The Blue Hens have made some noise in the FCS in the past, but they don't have a chance at keeping up with what should be a talented Colorado squad trying to find its footing early in the season.

Pick: Colorado 37, Delaware 13 (1-1)

Week 3 – at Houston

Houston should be improved this season after having one of the worst teams in the Big 12 a year ago. That, on top of what should be a rowdy crowd on a Friday night early in the season, will make this a very tough test for the Buffs.

The addition of Texas A&M transfer Conner Weigman at quarterback should give this Houston team a little more viability and balance on the offensive side of the ball this season, but the Cougars still should be a work in progress with the football this season. It isn't easy, but Colorado gets a road win in a low-scoring contest.

Pick: Colorado 20, Houston 16 (2-1)

Week 4 – vs. Wyoming

Wyoming was a feisty team once again last season that appeared to be better than its record was on multiple occasions, and should be improved in 2025 after another offseason of roster building under Jay Sawvel. However, coming into Folsom Field and getting win at a severe talent disadvantage will be very difficult. The Buffs keep the momentum going with a comfortable win over the Cowboys.

Pick: Colorado 30, Wyoming 10 (3-1)

Week 5 – vs. BYU

The Buffs will have revenge on their minds in this game after BYU stomped all over them in the Alamo Bowl last winter, a blowout that ended up being the final college game for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Kalani Sitake has had this Cougars team in the range of nine or 10 wins consistently during his time there, and that should be no different in 2025.

Colorado has this game at home, which should be an advantage. Folsom Field will be packed and loud for this matchup against a very good team and that should help the Buffs hang around. However, if Jake Retzlaff is on the field, BYU still has the edge in this game.

Pick: BYU 30, Colorado 23 (3-2)

Week 6 – at TCU

Heading back to Fort Worth will bring back good memories for Deion Sanders and Colorado fans. That is where it all started, when Sanders and company upset the Horned Frogs to open the 2023 season and fully announced their arrival as an ascending program.

Since that day, the Buffs have continued to trend upward while TCU has fallen back into the middle of the pack in the Big 12. Sonny Dykes' squad struggled during that 2023 season before rebounding with a 9-4 season last fall. However, TCU will be very difficult to defend this season with Josh Hoover back behind center. Colorado battles in this game, but one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 gets the Horned Frogs the win at home.

Pick: TCU 37, Colorado 24 (3-3)

Week 7 – vs. Iowa State

It will be fascinating to see how Iowa State responds next season after losing a lot of its best players from its stellar season in 2024. The Cyclones will have to find new weapons on the outside after Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel left for the NFL Draft, but quarterback Rocco Becht will be back alongside running backs Carson Hansen and Abu Sama, so this can still be a formidable offense.

However, it will still be difficult for Matt Campbell's group to be as explosive as it was last season. On the road against a raucous Colorado crowd and a defense that will be well-coached, it will be hard to make a living that way.

Pick: Colorado 23, Iowa State 19 (4-3)

Week 9 – at Utah

Colorado finally gets its first bye of the season after playing seven games, and it comes at a good time. The Buffs will take a trip to Salt Lake City for a Week 9 clash with Utah in a place that has not benefited from very kind to them in recent years. The Utes have a new quarterback in former New Mexico standout Devon Dampier and always have a stout defense under Kyle Whittingham.

This should be a low-scoring contest that is decided by which team makes the fewest mistakes. Whittingham, and the Utes have excelled in those contests over the years, and the addition of Dampier should allow them to get back to their identity of pounding defenses on the ground.

Pick: Utah 20, Colorado 16 (4-4)

Week 10 – vs. Arizona

Arizona was arguably the most disappointing team in the Big 12 last season. Even with Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan returning from a very good team back in 2023, the Wildcats still failed to be competitive for the most part under Brent Brennan.

Fifita is back for 2025, but McMillan is gone. Arizona is still rebuilding from Jedd Fisch's departure after the 2024 campaign, and it will be very difficult for the Wildcats to get back to that standard this season after the mess that was 2024.

Pick: Colorado 28, Arizona 20 (5-4)

Week 11 – at West Virginia

If the Buffs do in fact end up coming into this game at 5-4, there will be a lot of pressure on them to get that sixth win during this trip to Morgantown for a Week 11 clash with two of the best teams in the conference coming up on the schedule.

West Virginia should be taking a step back in 2025 after losing starting quarterback Garrett Greene, but it will still be a talented group. However, the passing game will be a big question mark with Nicco Marichiol under center, which will allow Robert Livingston's defense to key in on Jaheim White and the running game.

Pick: Colorado 24, West Virginia 23 (6-4)

Week 13 – vs. Arizona State

Arizona State was one of the biggest surprises in the country last season, reaching the College Football Playoff and nearly pulling off a monster upset of Texas in the quarterfinals. Kenny Dillingham and company are on the rise and should be very good again in 2025 with quarterback Sam Leavitt entering the season as a Heisman Trophy contender.

Star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who missed the CFP last season with a shoulder injury, will also be returning to Folsom Field where he started his career with a stellar season for the 1-11 Buffs back in 2022. Now, he enters the year as a potential first-round pick and will be a handful for the Buffs to cover. The matchup between Tyson and DJ McKinney on the outside could be a battle of first-rounders.

In the end Arizona State is too deep, too talented and should be in position to compete for another conference title in 2025. The Sun Devils come to Boulder and get the win.

Pick: Arizona State 35, Colorado 20 (6-5)

Week 14 – at Kansas State

Colorado closes the regular season slate with arguably its toughest test yet, a trip to Manhattan for a date with Kansas State. The Wildcats handed the Buffs one of their toughest losses of the 2024 season in Boulder, and now the two teams get to run it back in Kansas.

K-State is bringing back Avery Johnson at quarterback, who will be one of the most explosive players under center in college football next season. The dual-threat can do it all on the field, and while he still has big strides to take as a passer, another season as the starter should help him take that leap. It will be cold in Manhattan, and Kansas State should be able to run away with this one comfortably.

Pick: Kansas State 30, Colorado 17 (6-6)

Final Colorado football 2025 prediction

It would be natural for Sanders and company to take a step back this year for a few reasons. First, and most obviously, the offense will have some major growing pains without both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on the field. The Buffs will still have some explosive pieces, but finding a rhythm and an identity will be a challenge with Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis at quarterback.

Secondly, the Buffs had a very advantageous conference schedule last season. This year, Arizona State and Iowa State are on the schedule and CU gets Kansas State on the road. All of those factors could lead to the Buffs regressing a bit this season, but they should be in a bowl game.