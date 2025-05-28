The EA Sports College Football video game made a return last year after a 10-year hiatus since NCAA 14. The return of the beloved game got a ton of attention from college football fans last summer, and now it is time for a new edition of the game to be released. The game will come out in July, and incoming Michigan football freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is one of many athletes featured on the cover of the deluxe edition.

CFB 26 has a standard cover that features Ohio State wide receiever Jeremiah Smith and Alabama WR Ryan Williams. The deluxe edition features Bryce Underwood and numerous other coaches and players. Former Michigan QB and NCAA 14 cover athlete Denard Robinson is also on the deluxe cover.

Underwood being on the cover is a first. He has never played a snap for the Michigan football team, and yet he is one of the players featured on the cover of this iconic video game.

“Michigan QB Bryce Underwood is the 1st incoming True Freshman to be featured on the cover in EA CFB History,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “All before taking a college snap.”

There is a chance that Underwood isn’t even the starting QB for Michigan this season. The Wolverines also brought in Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene this offseason. Keene was injured during spring ball, but he is expected to be fine during fall camp, so he will be competing for the starting job as well.

Underwood hasn’t won the QB competition yet, but it’s hard to imagine him losing it. He is one of the most hyped recruits of all-time, and it seems like he was the talent to lead the Michigan football team from day one.

With Bryce Underwood leading the way, Michigan should be in much better shape at the QB position this season compared to last. The expectation for the Wolverines this year is a trip to the College Football Playoff.