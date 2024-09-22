College football Week 4 is now behind us, and it was filled with conference play and ranked matchups. While four of our top-10 teams were on a bye this week, there were still some changes from last week concerning the top of our college football Week 4 power rankings.

Tennessee and Oklahoma headlined the weekend in a battle of top-15 teams. However, Oklahoma had a rough start to their first SEC season. The Volunteers secured their first win over a top-15 team since 2006, defeating the Sooners by a much more dominant margin than the final 10-point difference suggests. That kind of victory will undoubtedly boost the Volunteers in the AP Top 25, just as it will in our college football power rankings after Week 4.

1. Texas Longhorns (previous 1)

Arch Manning's first career start was a success, as the Longhorns handled business as expected with a 51-3 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. No need for a move at the top of our power rankings. Next week Texas football begins SEC play against Mississippi State. Will Quinn Ewers be back for that one?

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (previous 2)

Ohio State football cruised past Marshall at home in Week 4, with Quinshon Judkins carrying the ball 14 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Will the Buckeyes face any real challenge when they begin Big Ten play against Michigan State next weekend?

3. Georgia Bulldogs (previous 3)

The Bulldogs were on bye in Week 4, but they have a massive showdown with Alabama awaiting next weekend that will help determine the trajectory of their season.

4. Tennessee Volunteers (previous 6)

Tennessee football had one of the most impressive wins of the weekend, beating No. 15 Oklahoma. The Volunteers may have been held to their lowest scoring total of the season and gave up their first touchdown, but they still looked mighty impressive in their 25-15 win over the Sooners. The defense continues to be the strength of this year's team, who walked out with three turnovers on Saturday.

5. Miami Hurricanes (previous 5)

Miami struggled a bit out of the gate against what is considered a stout South Florida team. Then the second half happened and the Hurricanes scored 28 unanswered points to win 50-14. It's the fourth game Miami has scored 41 or more points. Cam Ward was excellent again, throwing for over 400 yards and three touchdowns.

6. Ole Miss Rebels (previous 4)

The Rebels drop a few spots in our college football power rankings — not because they lost, but because they have yet to face real competition, while most of the teams above them have. In Week 4, they beat Georgia Southern by 39 points, 52-13.

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (previous 7)

Alabama had the luxury of a bye week in Week 4 as they prepare for Georgia. Who knows how the polls or our power rankings will change after that.

8. Oregon Ducks (previous 8)

The Ducks had another bye week, so no change is needed in the rankings. They’ll open Big Ten play next weekend for the first time, facing a familiar former Pac-12 member in UCLA.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions (previous 9)

Penn State had no problems with Kent State, shutting out the Golden Flashes in a 56-0 smackdown. Their next opponent, Illinois, is shaping up to be one of the more anticipated Big Ten matchups of the season.

10. Missouri Tigers (previous 10)

Missouri is barely hanging on in the top 10 of our college football power rankings after close calls against Boston College last week and Vanderbilt this week in double overtime. How long the Tigers can keep playing with fire is a real question.

College football power rankings post-Week 4 teams 11-25

There was quite the shakeup in spots 11 through 25 of our power rankings this week. Three newcomers made the list after major wins, like BYU, who crushed Kansas State. That also means some teams dropped out of the top 25.

Michigan received one of the biggest bumps after the weekend, thanks to their big win over new Big Ten opponent USC at The Big House. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Illinois also made a big jump on the back of a road overtime win at Nebraska.

11. Clemson Tigers (previous 18)

12. Utah Utes (previous 12)

13. LSU Tigers (previous 14)

14. Louisville Cardinals (previously 21)

15. Michigan Wolverines (previous 23)

16. Illinois Fighting Illini (previously 25)

17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (previously 20)

18. USC Trojans (previous 11)

19. Oklahoma Sooners (previously 13)

20. BYU Cougars (not ranked)

21.Washington State Cougars (not ranked)

22. Iowa State Cyclones (previously 22)

23. Oklahoma State Cowboys (previously 19)

24. Texas A&M Aggies (not ranked)

25. Nebraska Cornhuskers (previously 16)