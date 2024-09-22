With more than 15,000 passing yards, Miami football star quarterback Cam Ward became just the 13th player in the NCAA to cross that statistical threshold, according to Pete Nakos of On3. Ward entered Saturday's contest against South Florida needing 89 yards to hit the 15,000-yard mark. On a 22-yard completion to Hurricanes receiver Isaiah Horton in the first quarter, Ward surpassed the mark.

The No. 8-ranked Miami Hurricanes are leading the South Florida Bulls 22-15 in the final minutes of the second quarter. Ward will enter halftime completing 12-of-18 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Ward and the Hurricanes began the game with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in running back Damien Martinez running in a two-yard touchdown. After getting the ball back on the next possession, Ward threw an interception, which led to South Florida taking the lead with a touchdown, 7-9.

The Hurricanes responded with a touchdown of their own, driving the ball 90 yards over 8 plays, eating up nearly five minutes of the clock. Cam Ward threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Horton to take back the lead 14-9. Ward's other touchdown pass came on a 76-yard bomb to Samuel Brown.

Miami football begins their ACC schedule next week against the 2-2 Virginia Tech Hokies. With only one ranked opponent left on the schedule (No. 19 Louisville), there isn't much wiggle room for an ACC team to make the College Football Playoff. No other ACC team is ranked inside the top 15.

Miami football's slow climb back to national relevance

The Hurricanes haven't finished the season ranked since 2020 (No. 22) when they had an 8-3 record. Miami football has to go all the way back to 2017 for their last CFP appearance, a 34-24 loss to Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.

With Florida and Florida State experiencing down years, Miami football is in a must-win game vs. South Florida to take center stage in the state. A clear and decisive win against the Bulls set the Hurricanes up to potentially run the table and into a great seed ahead of this year's 12-team College Football Playoff.