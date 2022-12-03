By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Deion Sanders is expected to accept Colorado football’s head coaching job following Jackson State’s SWAC title game, per Sports Illustrated. It should be noted that nothing is official as of yet. But there is a strong chance that Colorado will have their new head coach sooner rather than later.

Jackson State football enjoyed a tremendous 2022 campaign with Deion Sanders leading the charge. A number of schools wanted Sanders, including South Florida and Cincinnati. If Sanders does take the Colorado job, he will have a long road ahead given the Buffaloes’ forgettable season.

Deion Sanders has been involved in coaching rumors since early in the 2022 campaign. And he even previously admitted that he was considering all of his options.

“I’d be a fool and a liar to tell you I’m not going to entertain those things, because I am,” Sanders said. “But I have made no plans to move or go anywhere.”

Deion Sanders recently got brutally honest on his interest from other programs while trying to lead Jackson State.

“My team cares about what we tell them and how we work. Y’all act like these kids are crazy,” Sanders said. “You know darn well when you win this kind of stuff happens, everyone wants a piece of you. Everyone’s calling you this and calling you that. That’s part of life.”

As of this story’s publication, Jackson State football holds a commanding lead over Southern University. A win would cap off a truly magical year for Sanders and the Tigers.

We will continue to provide updates on Deion Sanders.