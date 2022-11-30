Published November 30, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders will not even let a head coaching offer from the University of Colorado football program from winning a second-straight SWAC championship game.

The Colorado Buffaloes football program recently released Karl Dorrell in early October, giving the offer to Deion Sanders after going 1-8 in the PAC 12 this past season.

When a team sees the kind of success under his head coaching tenure, Sanders said, it can be easy to get caught up in a multitude of offers from programs looking to find their own sort of direction after moving on from their previous coaches.

“My team cares about what we tell them and how we work,” Deion Sanders said. “Y’all act like these kids are crazy.

“You know darn well when you win this kind of stuff happens, everyone wants a piece of you. Everyone’s calling you this and calling you that. That’s part of life.”

Jackson State football took a 35-0 victory over Southern University in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in late October during the team’s senior day, a game Sanders said he doesn’t want his team to forget.

“We don’t want them to forget everything,” Sanders said. “That’s a lie.

“We want them to remember that whooping. We want them to remember how they performed. We want them to remember that but we also want them to perfect what we did last time.”

The Tigers are fresh off an undefeated season after earning an 11-point win over Alcorn State in mid November. The team is scoring 37.6 points per game while allowing 10.1 in 11 games played, earning a 315 point differential in their undefeated season.

Southern last won over Jackson State in 2020, when the then-John Henrick-led Tigers took a 20-point loss at home during the team’s Family Night.

The SWAC Championship football game will kick off at 3 p.m. CST this Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.