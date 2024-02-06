Season 3 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition is making a comeback on BET and will be filmed at Xavier University of Louisiana.

BET has announced that their popular College Hill: Celebrity Edition series will be set at Xavier University of Louisiana this season. The news was first exclusively reported by Bossip Tuesday morning and received official confirmation by both BET as well as Xavier University of Louisiana on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xavier University of Louisiana (@xula1925)

The series is set to feature Karlos Miller, Saucy Santana, Tamar Braxton, Claudia Jordan, Angela “Blac Chyna” White, and Nick Young. The previous editions of the series were filmed at Texas Southern University (Season 1) and Alabama State University (Season 2).

Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana, spoke about the series being filmed on campus in a statement, saying, “I am thrilled that Xavier University of Louisiana will host BET+’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition. As we prepare to celebrate Xavier’s first century of service, this collaboration not only showcases our rich history as the nation’s only Black and Catholic institution but also amplifies our commitment to academic excellence and dedication to service and social justice. We welcome this extraordinary opportunity for our students to share their stories and aspirations on a national stage, to highlight the unique spirit that is Xavier. As we celebrate Xavier’s centennial, the collaboration with BET shares our story, reinforces Xavier’s place in U.S. education and celebrates a century of service, education, and accomplishment, promoting a more humane and just society for all.”

Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming and Tracey Edmonds, executive producer and creator of the series, also weighed in.

“We are delighted that College Hill: Celebrity Edition is set to make a triumphant return for its third season, featuring a fresh cast poised to amplify awareness about the profound significance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs),” Williams said. “These institutions boast a storied legacy and an ongoing commitment to fostering excellence in education for some of the most brilliant minds within the Black community. Additionally, we’re thrilled to be filming at the prestigious Xavier University of Louisiana ahead of its highly anticipated centennial. Being a part of this intimate journey, we take pride in supporting the cast as they demonstrate to themselves and the world their determination to enhance their lives through the pursuit of higher education.”

Edmonds added, “Edmonds Entertainment, in conjunction with This Way Out Media, is thrilled to be returning to season three of our College Hill: Celebrity Edition franchise on BET+ with a very fun, bold, and dynamic cast who will be navigating their collegiate journey at Xavier University of Louisiana while exploring the rich culture, history, and flavor of New Orleans. We are honored to be partnered with Xavier, one of the most effective teaching institutions in the country, and we know this will be a one-of-a-kind learning journey for our cast.”

No release date has been announced for the series as of this writing.