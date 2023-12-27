Former NBA player Nick Young once bought a mansion from Selena Gomez before selling it for a loss a few year later. Check it out!

During his playing days in the NBA, it's easy to see why Nick Young became a fan favorite. From his days with the Washington Wizards to his on-court celebrations, Young has a personality that fans couldn't help love. But while Young is mostly known for his antics, people often forget that he was also a NBA champion, winning one with the Golden State Warriors.

Given Young's popularity in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Nick Young's $3.6 million mansion in the San Fernando Valley in California.

Back in 2013, Young made the decision to join a rebuilding Los Angeles Lakers squad. Around the same time, the NBA champion was also keen on settling down with world-class rapper Iggy Azalea.

As a result, the NBA veteran purchased a home in San Fernando Valley from no other than Hollywood star Selena Gomez. The property purchase made Young shell out $3.45 million.

But fast forward to 2017, Young and Azalea called quits on their relationship. In line with their breakup, Young also decided to list the San Fernando Valley estate in the market with an asking price of $3.6 million. Young ended up selling at a $250,000 loss at $3.2 million.

Here are some photos of Nick Young's $3.2 million former mansion in the San Fernando Valley.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Originally constructed in 2012, Young's former mansion encompasses 6,630 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms.

With plenty of high-profile celebrities living in the mansion, there's no question that the estate possesses plenty of attractive features. Fit for A-listers, the mansion features a game room, a gourmet kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a family room, and a massive primary bath.

While the home's interior is solid, it's safe to say that the property's main attractions are found in the outdoors. The backyard contains a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor bonfire, and several lounge areas. Furthermore, the property also contains a full-sized outdoor concrete basketball court.

Young was an eleven-year NBA veteran who played a key role for NBA teams off the bench. As a result, it isn't surprising that the NBA champion can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Currently, Young continues to play professional basketball, but overseas, at least when he's not helping to recruit for USC basketball. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Young has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nick Young's $3.2 million former mansion in the San Fernando Valley.