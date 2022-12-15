By Ronan Briscoe · 3 min read

Primetime has arrived in Boulder, Colorado! With Deion Sanders, comes his baggage, which, as he puts it, is Louis Vuitton. The Buffaloes are expected to be incredibly invested in the college football transfer portal, with the goal of flipping the program’s fortunes as soon as possible. There is a laundry list of players who have expressed interest in joining Sanders’ program. If they can find the scholarship and NIL room, Colorado basically has its pick of the litter so to speak.

Out of the hundreds that have expressed interest, only one blue chip player is for sure coming to Colorado thus far, that player being Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur, who is a former consensus 4-star quarterback. However, we’re going to narrow our focus quite a bit for this list, as we’re going to set our sights on three transfer portal targets that Colorado football should take a very keen interest in.

3. Demond Demas, WR, Texas A&M

The Buffs need help just about everywhere on their roster, so why not start with a former five-star receiver who has expressed interest in Colorado?

Demas is 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, and played in 14 games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons, before sitting out the 2022 campaign while sorting out a legal issue. That’s now behind him, and he’s got three remaining years of eligibility should he need it. If you need a comparable type of receiver, think someone like a DJ Chark, in terms of ability and style.

He’s the kind of target that Shedeur Sanders could build a real rapport with, and with his very public interest in Colorado football, it’s not unrealistic to suggest he’s likely in communication with Colorado as we speak.

2. Jimmy Horn, Jr., WR, USF

The first player on this list with previous connections to Deion Sanders is Jimmy Horn, who was reportedly very strongly considering committing to Sanders’ Jackson State, though he decided against it in the end, heading to USF instead so as to play in FBS.

Horn is a 5-foot-9 170 pound former three-star receiver who racked up 67 catches for 959 yards and 7 touchdowns during his time with USF across the 2021 and 22 seasons. His connections to Sanders make this a no-brainer for the Buffaloes, and in fact, Horn is expected to transfer to Colorado in the end.

Of course with recruiting you have to put an asterisk over any expectation, because these are young men, who often change their minds on things, but Horn should be a good addition to Colorado if they can get his recruitment in the transfer portal over the line.

1. Travis Hunter, CB, Jackson State

The absolute, number one, can’t miss player for the Buffaloes is 2021 consensus number one overall recruit Travis Hunter, who of course joined Jackson State on signing day in a move that shocked the college football world. He was widely viewed as both the best receiver and corner in his class, though he seems to track mainly as a corner in his development, though he did play both sides of the ball for Jackson State.

Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter himself have both already said that he’s going to Colorado, but again, you never know for absolute certainty until it actually happens. But this is the one guy in the college football transfer portal Colorado absolutely cannot afford to miss out on. If they get one player in the portal between now and next fall, it needs to be Travis Hunter. That’s the kind of potential impact we’re talking about. Generational talent.