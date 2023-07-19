Colorado football coach Deion Sanders will be unable to attend Pac-12 media day Friday in Las Vegas. Deion Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday, forcing him to miss the event. Colorado football defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will take Sanders' place at media day.

In late June, Sanders underwent successful surgery to remove blood clots in his lower leg. The Colorado football coach is set to undergo a follow-up procedure on the heels of Pac-12 media day.

“Following the success of his last procedure and upon the advice of his doctors, Coach Prime is scheduled for a subsequent, routine follow-up procedure on July 20,” Colorado said in a statement. “Unfortunately, his recovery will preclude him from attending Pac-12 media day, but he is fully expected to be back coaching in time for fall camp. Everyone at CU wishes Coach a fast recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on campus soon.”

Before Sanders underwent surgery, there were fears that the Colorado football coach might have his foot amputated. When he was coaching Jackson State two years ago, Jackson was hospitalized due to complications resulting from surgery on his dislocated toe. Sanders later revealed that he had two toes amputated.

Prior to last month's surgery, Sanders admitted that he had no feeling in the bottom of his foot. The Colorado football coach said there was no talk of doctors amputating his foot ahead of the procedure.

Sanders is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 Colorado football season. Since Sanders' arrival, the Buffaloes have led the nation in transfers.