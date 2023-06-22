Deion Sanders cleared up any uncertainties surrounding the emergency surgery he will undergo on Friday, news that was reported earlier on Thursday. In a video shared by Barstool Colorado's Twitter account, Sanders revealed the real reason for his emergency leg surgery.

“I went to the doctor the other day to check myself out and I have two clots in my leg- one in my right leg, one in my left leg, which is my thigh. So, now I'm having a procedure tomorrow to try to get those clots so now I can have proper blood flow to the leg so they can fix the toes. That's what's going on.”

After the news of Deion Sanders' surgery emerged earlier on Thursday, many believed the blood clot issue in his groin to be separate from the issues he's been having with his toes and foot.

However, judging by Sanders' explanation in the video, it seems that this surgery on his leg is necessary before any work can be done on his toes.

Sanders has been having some health issues for several years, as he revealed earlier this year that he underwent as many as nine surgeries, which included eight in one month, on his left leg.

He also had two toes amputated back in 2021 while he was the head coach of Jackson State.

In a meeting with his medical team that was recorded on an episode of The Pregame Show, Sanders was told by vascular surgeon Dr. Donald Jacobs that he could lose his whole foot if it doesn't heal from a potential surgery he may need to realign the toes.

Sanders was hired as head coach of the Colorado football team back in December.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Deion Sanders during this difficult time.