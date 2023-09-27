Deion Sanders has been in the spotlight since the college football season started, thanks to the massive turnaround the Colorado football program has made under his tutelage. True enough, however, that's not the only reason he's been in the news. With the huge attention they are getting, it also put a target on their backs. That much is clear as opposing coaches were seen taking a jab at Coach Prime over stuff that weren't even related to football.

For one, ahead of Colorado football's showdown with Colorado State, Jay Norvell took a shot at Sanders for wearing his hat and sunglasses during media interviews. Similarly before the Buffaloes faced Oregon, Dan Lanning accused them of “fighting for clicks” rather than wins.

While those messages from rival coaches were seen by some as their ways to motivate the players, it still remains true that it's a shot at Sanders.

Nonetheless, when asked why he thinks other coaches keep criticizing him, Sanders refused to answer and simply told reporters that they know very well why it's happening.

“You know why that is,” Sanders said, via USA Today. “Just say it. Don’t try to get me and provoke me to say it. Just say it, man. I mean, some of y'all gotta have some balls sooner or later to just say what it is. You can't provoke me to say it. I'm not built like that.”

Coach Prime also made sure to emphasize that he never tries to put down an opponent just to lift himself up. Unlike those criticizing him for what he's doing with the Colorado football program, he has kept his message about his team and his team alone.

“Even when I played, everybody thought I talked,” Sanders added. “I never talked (negatively about opponents). I just really had a good time with the media, and I talked about me. I never spoke of my opponent. You can't find one clip of me ever speaking negatively or about my opponent, period. I don’t believe in that. I don't condone that.”

For what it's worth, while Deion Sanders wants the media to say it themselves why his coaching peers are targeting him, former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has a pretty good idea on the reason behind it. Of course RGIII didn't hold back during his recent commentary, highlighting that the attacks on Sanders are “based on jealousy.”

“The hate for Coach Prime is based in jealousy. He coaches differently and has brought in record breaking audiences and value to Colorado. This loss to Oregon doesn’t change the fact that Coach Prime is a winner and will make Colorado one too,” Griffin said after Colorado's loss to Oregon in Week 4.

Sure enough, Griffin shared some valid points on the hate that Sanders is receiving. He's different compared to his peers, and the confidence he exudes might be too much for some. Not that it's a bad thing, but it could certainly ruffle some feathers, especially those who are so used on the established norms in college football.

Considering all the attention and hype surrounding Colorado football, though, it's unlikely the criticisms on Sanders and his group will stop any time soon. Sure enough, though, Sanders won't likely be bothered by all the negativity thrown at him and his program.