The Colorado football team didn't simply beat Nebraska Saturday afternoon. Deion Sanders' squad delivered one of the most impressive victories in the history of the Colorado-Nebraska football rivalry. Colorado's 36-14 win over Nebraska gave the Buffaloes their largest margin of victory over Nebraska in 22 years.

After a scoreless first quarter, Colorado thoroughly dominated Nebraska. The Buffaloes outscored the Cornhuskers 36-7 over less than 30 minutes of game time. Nebraska scored a meaningless touchdown on the final play of the game to make the final score appear to be more respectable.

Unlike in their 45-42 upset over TCU in Deion Sanders' debut, the Colorado football offense looked shaky for much of the first half. A stingy Nebraska defense was only able to hold its own for so long, and the Cornhuskers' turnovers eventually took their toll on the unit. The Buffaloes took a 13-0 lead into halftime and never looked back.

Shedeur Sanders had a second straight strong performance. Colorado's quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 393 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Sanders has quickly made his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Travis Hunter continued to look like college football's version of Shohei Ohtani. Hunter, a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in his own right, had 73 receiving yards and four tackles.

Over the entire course of their rivalry, Nebraska has gotten the better of Colorado. Ahead of Saturday's game, both Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders suggested that they were taking the rivalry to heart. The coach and his son backed up their words with an enormous victory in Colorado's home opener.