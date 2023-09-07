The Colorado football program is the talk of the college football world, with Deion Sanders' team lighting up the scoreboard against national championship runner-up TCU last weekend. Now that they have everyone's attention, wide receiver Jimmy Horn is making his thoughts clear on the Nebraska Cornhuskers ahead of their second contest.

Horn transferred to the Buffaloes in the offseason following the arrival of coach prime and a revamped roster. The junior out of USF was listed as the No. 40 overall player in the portal, and the No. 14 WR, after racking up nearly 1,000 yards and five total touchdowns in his two years with the American conference team.

When asked if he had found a reason to hate Nebraska amid the renewed rivalry, he gave the press a chuckle after Wednesday's practice, per Nikki Edwards of CU Sports Report.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Nah but I hate 'em,” Horn told reporters to a round of laughter. “A rivalry is a rivalry. I don't know the history too much, I just know we can't wear red in the facility and we don't tolerate any red. When the boys in red and white come down here, they've got to get the business.”

Horn is already off to the races in his Colorado career, racking up stats in QB Shedeur Sanders' record passing day on Saturday against TCU. Horn had a career-high 11 grabs for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Horned Frogs in his Buffaloes debut. He was one of four receivers with 100+ receiving yards in an offensive flurry by Sanders and co.

Colorado soared into the top-25 after the victory, despite only winning one game last season. While they may not be able to surprise their opponents anymore, they will still operate with confidence in the home opener against hated rival Nebraska. The Buffs soared from 7-point underdogs to 3-point favorites after Week 1, a seismic odds shift that has Vegas tuned in heavily.