Colorado football coach Deion Sanders put the Buffaloes on the map with their season-opening upset of TCU. In Week 2, Deion Sanders hopes to settle the score against Nebraska. The Week 2 Colorado-Nebraska matchup renews a rivalry that was largely dominated by the Cornhuskers when the two teams were part of the Big 12.

The Colorado football team is 20-49-2 in its history against Nebraska. Sanders is ready to deliver the Buffaloes their 21st win over the Cornhuskers.

“This is personal,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday, via Tha Athletic. “That’s the message of the week: This is personal.”

From the outside, Sanders appears to be a master motivator. From his pre-game speech to his post-game press conference, Sanders preached the message that nobody gave the Colorado football team a chance to beat TCU. He wasn't exactly lying, given that Colorado was a three-touchdown underdog against the team that played Georgia in the most recent College Football Playoff national championship game.

It might be harder to suggest that the world is against Colorado in Week 2. Not only is Colorado favored against Nebraska, but the Buffaloes are ranked No. 22 in the Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll. For their next game, Sanders is highlighting what it means for Colorado to defeat Nebraska, beyond improving their 2023 record.

“Learning the dynamics of the different rivalries, I like it. It’s delightful,” Sanders said. “I’ve learned the severity, the serious nature of this rivalry and I’m embracing it 100 percent.”

Nebraska was beaten 13-10 by Minnesota on a last-second field goal in Week 1. It was the Cornhuskers' first game under new coach Matt Rhule.