Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff appeared to indicate the conference has a new TV deal at its media day Friday. Then, he backtracked and said a deal is not done.

Via Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger:

In a follow-up to this comment, George Kliavkoff says we are "reading too much into it" to assume the TV deal is done. He did not mean that. https://t.co/UnA4CZY1Nk — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 21, 2023

The Pac-12 is hosting its media day Friday for the 2023 football season. This is a very important year for the conference, which will see two of its most important schools, USC and UCLA, depart to the Big Ten for 2024.

The conference released its media poll Thursday. Media members picked USC to win the conference, followed by Washington at second place and reigning conference champion Utah in third.

The Trojans went 10-3 last season. They are led by junior quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy this past season and is the favorite to win it again.

The Huskies went 11-2 in their first season under coach Kalen DeBoer. They have a very good quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., who led the nation in passing yards per game (357.0) this past season.

USC appears to be the Pac-12's best hope to make the four-team College Football Playoff. No team from the conference has made the tournament since Washington in 2017.

The Trojans will begin their season Aug. 26 versus San Jose State. They will play Utah, Washington and Oregon this season, making their case for the College Football Playoff very good if they win all three of those games.

USC has Williams, wide receiver Dorian Singer and offensie linemen Justin Dedich, Jonah Monheim and Jarrett Kingston as preseason All-Pac-12 selections. They have the most players on the preseason first- and second-team of any school.