While much of America was savoring their Thanksgiving dinner, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders was doing a different kind of feasting. The Buffaloes secured commitments from four prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Colorado (8-3) is adding a pair of four-star talents in offensive tackle Carde Smith and edge-rusher London Merritt, along with three-star recruits Alexander McPherson (also lines up on the edge) and Quentin Gibson (wide receiver). Last Saturday's loss to Kansas halted a great deal of the team's on-field momentum, but Sanders remains focused on building toward the future.

The all-time great defensive back is even staying proactive on the holiday, reeling in players he believes can help the Buffaloes continue to advance up the college football power rankings.

Deion Sanders, Colorado football are winning over prospects everywhere

The 6-foot-6 , 290-pound Smith is a particularly intriguing addition to the 2025 roster, as he possesses the ability to elevate an offensive line that is frequently an area of concern. He was committed to USC for three and a half months before backing out last week. The Mobile, Alabama native joins acclaimed quarterback Julian Lewis in leaving Los Angeles for Boulder during the month of November.

Sanders also convinced Merritt to switch from his original choice– Ohio State– and dedicate himself to one of the fastest rising programs in the nation. The IMG Academy star packs an abundance of power on the defensive line and should have an opportunity to quickly become a game-breaker in the Big 12 Conference.

McPherson, Merritt's teammate, interestingly decommitted from Oklahoma State the same day his classmate flipped on the Buckeyes. They are now both declaring their loyalty to the Buffaloes. One has to wonder if these two pass-rushers shared a table on Thanksgiving.

Colorado is wise to be addressing its biggest weaknesses, but it must also compile more offensive playmakers since star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy favorite Travis Hunter are each going to the NFL in April. Gibson's penchant for producing highlight-reel plays at North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas could help the Buffs' maintain their explosive identity.

Amid the speculation surrounding Deion Sanders' coaching future, Colorado football is undeniably a destination for a number of recruits. The team does not have much time to pat itself on the back for this latest haul, however, as it strives for an unexpected berth in the Big 12 Championship game. Oklahoma State (3-8) rolls into Folsom Field on Saturday afternoon for the regular season finale.