The Colorado football team has been picking up momentum on the recruiting trail recently, and another big commit could be coming. The Buffaloes picked up a massive commitment last week as they flipped quarterback Julian Lewis from USC, and now, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are expected to land a commitment from four-star EDGE London Merritt. Merritt decommitted from Ohio State on Tuesday morning.

“BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE London Merritt has Decommitted from Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’3 250 EDGE from Atlanta, GA had been Committed to the Buckeyes since March Holds a total of 46 Offers.”

Now, Steve Wiltfong is expecting London Merritt to head to the Colorado football team to play under head coach Deion Sanders.

“FONG BOMB: On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Colorado to land 4-star EDGE London Merritt,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Merritt decommitted from Ohio State this morning.”

Merritt is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #144 player in the 2025 class, the #13 EDGE and the #24 player in the state of the Florida. Merritt currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is a highly-rated recruit and holds offers from just about all the big dogs in college football.

“Heavy-handed defender that looks like a natural fit as a power end in a 3-4 or a 4-3, but could ultimately settle in as a full-time 3-technique at the next level,” 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins wrote in his scouting report for Merritt. “Spent much of junior season working out of a two-point stance in an odd front for Georgia’s AAAAAA runner-up. Jolts offensive tackles and tight ends with a formidable punch and can pick up quick wins by sliding and dipping his way around blockers, although the sack total doesn’t always show for it.”

London Merritt recently transferred to IMG and he has tested well there. He is expected to make a big impact wherever he ends up going for college.

“Flashes some instincts as a run defender and uses impressive short-area quickness to make stops in pursuit as he changes course and keeps the legs pumping,” The scouting report continued. “Transferred into IMG Academy in advance of senior season and posted impressive testing times at the powerhouse’s annual Pro Day. More notably, check in at roughly 6-foot-2.5, 250 pounds. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Four level. Must improve anchor technique and keep progressing as a rusher, but has plenty of developmental upside.”

We know that Deion Sanders has done a good job in the transfer portal since becoming the Colorado football head coach, but high school recruiting has been lacking a bit. This 2025 class isn't going to finish with a good ranking, but the Buffaloes are starting to get some more elite recruits.

Colorado is starting to find success on the football field this year as they are much better this season than they were last year. Recruits are starting to take notice, and the Buffaloes are starting to land some of the top prospects in the country. London Merritt might be next.