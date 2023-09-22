It will be a battle of undefeated teams as the Colorado Buffaloes visit Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Colorado-Oregon prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.'

Colorado defeated Colorado State 43-35 in a wild double-overtime thriller. Significantly, it was an amazing back-and-forth game, with Colorado State leading 21-14 at Halftime. Colorado State led 28-17 at one point, but the Buffaloes charged back in the fourth to tie the game. Ultimately, they exchanged a touchdown in overtime to send this into a double overtime. But Colorado finished the game in double overtime when Shedeur Sanders tossed a pass to Xavier Weaver for a touchdown. Subsequently, they would hit the 2-point conversion to seal the win.

Oregon defeated Hawaii 55-10. Significantly, Bo Nox went 21 for 27 for 247 yards for three touchdowns. Noah Whittington rushed five times for 80 yards and a touchdown. Also, Jordan James ran seven times for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Bucky Irving rushed 12 times for 59 yards. Additionally, Troy Franklin caught four passes for 83 yards, while Tez Johnson had four receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Traeshon Holden had four catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon leads the series 15-9. Recently, the Ducks flew all over the Buffaloes 49-19 last year in Boulder, Colorado. Oregon has won three in a row against Colorado. Substantially, Nix went 20 for 24 with 274 yards with two touchdowns against Colorado in his match last season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado-Oregon Odds

Colorado: +21 (-110)

Oregon: -21 (-110)

Over: 70.5 (-110)

Under: 70.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo and Sling TV

Time: 3:29 PM ET/12:29 PM PT

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread

Colorado will attempt to stay unbeaten on the power of its offense. Unsurprisingly, they have some of the best weapons at their disposal and players that can do damage all over the field.

Sanders has 1,251 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and just one interception. Meanwhile, his top running back, Dylan Edwards, has rushed 25 times for 136 yards with a 5.4 yards per carry rate. Edwards also has 14 receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Xavier Weaver has caught 25 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Horn Jr. has 26 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Furthermore, the defense has some talent that is helping them.

Taijh Alston has generated three solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Also, Marvin Ham II has gathered 15 solo tackles and one sack. Juwan Mitchell has added 14 solo tackles to his effort.

But the Buffaloes need a strong defensive effort to stop the Ducks. Ultimately, last season, they struggled early and could not stop the Ducks. They must find a way to prevent large gains through the air. Then, they must prevent easy scoring chances.

Colorado will cover the spread if their offense can generate points and also move the chains while keeping the Oregon offense off the field. Next, they must come up with a defensive game plan that prevents large disparities.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread



The Ducks continue to fly high and are firing on all cylinders. Therefore, they have started the season 3-0 and are one of the top teams in college football. Their offense is one of the significant reasons for this.

Nix has 893 yards passing with eight touchdowns while also rushing 11 times for 60 yards. Additionally, Nix has had help from a strong running game. Irving has rushed 27 times for 216 yards, while James has rushed 21 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Nix has had great players to pass to. Franklin has 17 receptions for 292 yards for three touchdowns. Likewise, Gary Bryant Jr. has 11 catches for 159 yards and two scores. Johnson has caught 11 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has excelled. Significantly, Popo Aumavae has four solo tackles and two sacks. Tysheem Johnson has 15 solo tackles and one sack. Jeffrey Bussa has added 11 solo tackles. Ultimately, these three are the heart of the defense, and hope to continue to play efficiently against one of the best offenses in college football.

Oregon will cover the spread if Nix has an amazing game and can spread the ball to different receivers while also gathering multiple touchdowns. Next, the Ducks must continue to play stout defense.

Final Colorado-Oregon Prediction & Pick

These teams are both undefeated. Yet, they are miles apart in talent. Expect the Ducks to jump on the Buffaloes from the start and blow them out. Therefore, Oregon will cover the spread and probably win this game by at least 25 points.

Final Colorado-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon: -21 (-110)