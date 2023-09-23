Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team have been here before. The Buffaloes are being given little chance to beat the Oregon football team in Saturday's matchup. But it isn't just that the Ducks are expected to win. The Colorado football team won't even be competitive, according to most observers.

Colorado is a 21-point underdog against Oregon. Coaches, scouts and analysts foresee an easy win for the Ducks. One anonymous college coach told ESPN that Sanders and the Colorado football team will be on the wrong side of a blowout.

“I think Oregon is going to boat race them,” the opposing assistant coach said. “Oregon is different upfront. There's a lot of bark, not much bite to Colorado. When they run into the bigger dogs in the Pac-12, it's going to come to an end.”

Colorado was a three-score underdog against TCU in the season opener. Sanders and the Buffaloes shocked the college football world by defeating the team that reached last season's national championship game. Colorado had its way with Nebraska in its home opener. The Buffaloes survived a scare against Colorado State in Week 3.

The Colorado-Oregon game represents the first time since Week 1 that the Buffaloes are underdogs. If Sanders' squad can pull off the upset, it could send a message that doubting Colorado for the rest of the season would be a big mistake.

The teams are only separated by nine spots in the AP Top 25 Poll. The No. 10 ranked team in the nation, Oregon is scoring 58.0 points per game. Only USC has been a higher-scoring team to start the 2023 campaign.