Colorado football star Travis Hunter had a pair of touchdown catches called back vs. Utah with refs drawing the ire of fans on social media.

Colorado football doesn't have anything to play for other than pride in Saturday's season-ending matchup at Utah. The Buffs' steep midseason slide certainly didn't stop two-way playmaker Travis Hunter from trying his best to show out in his team's finale, though. If only the referees cooperated.

Hunter had a pair of touchdown catches called back after replay review on the same possession during Saturday's game. Needless to say, Colorado fans weren't exactly pleased with the Pac-12 officiating crew after his second would-be score—a diving, highlight-reel grab in the back of the end zone on a go route—was nullified, airing out weeks' worth of frustration at the refs on social media.

Hunter burst onto the college football scene over the first two weeks of 2023, making an immediate impact on both sides of the ball at Colorado after transferring from Jackson State, where he played as a freshman under CU coach Deion Sanders. The No. 1 overall recruit in the high school class of 2022 more than lived up to that billing in the season's early going, helping the Buffs to wins over TCU and Nebraska with stellar play at both cornerback and wide receiver.

A lacerated liver in Week 3 sidelined Hunter for a few weeks, though, and Colorado—not bowl eligible after losing five straight games—faced much stiffer Pac-12 competition upon his return to the field. He entered Saturday's game with 49 catches for 614 yards and four touchdowns at wide receiver, adding three interceptions, five passes defensed and 27 tackles as a cornerback.

Hunter, just a sophomore, is set to return to Boulder next season before likely hearing his name called in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. What position will he play at the next level? Scouts like him most at cornerback, but individual efforts like Saturday's—even marred by questionable officiating—suggest Hunter could have a role to play on offense at the next level too, much like his coach in his Hall of Fame NFL career.