Last season wasn't a good one for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team, but it was just year one of the rebuild. Now, things are completely different. Sanders has completely flipped the script in just two seasons, and the Buffaloes are now the favorites to win the Big 12. A conference title would guarantee them a trip to the College Football Playoff. This year has been great, but it has created some rumors about Sanders leaving to coach elsewhere.

What Deion Sanders has done at Colorado has been impressive, and it has gotten the attention of top teams around the country that might be looking for a new head coach. Things are going well in Boulder, but there are other schools around the country that have better resources for the football program than the Buffaloes. There have even been rumors about Sanders going to the NFL.

There has been a lot of chatter about Deion Sanders potentially leaving the Colorado football team this year, but now some of the opposite is happening. There is growing buzz that Sanders will actually remain with the Buffaloes.

“The main reason Sanders would likely stay is simply the fact that what he's doing in his second season in Boulder is working,” An article from CBS Sports read. “In addition to the annual roster shakeups, Colorado rejiggered its coaching staff by elevating Pat Shurmur to offensive coordinator, bringing Robert Livingston in from the Cincinnati Bengals as defensive coordinator, and adding NFL veteran Phil Loadholt as offensive line coach. All three coaches had one thing in common: NFL roots, as either a coach or a player. It's paid dividends. The Buffs not only have lofty goals ahead of them, but have improved over the course of the season. Offensive line deficiencies remain, but CU has found ways to work around them and still have success on offense.”

One thing to consider if Sanders does stay is that he will have some elite talent to replace. He has been a big transfer portal user since coming to Colorado, and it has clearly been helpful. However, it's hard to tell if that is a sustainable method for success.

“There's probably not enough of a data set to know yet,” One athletic director at a power four school said. “It's a recipe to be really good but it's also a recipe to be a disaster in a given year, too, depending on the makeup of the guys you bring in. Can you change the culture on a guy who is 23-years-old? That type of thing. He's going to have great talent on his team. I don't care if that's from high school or portal, guys want to play for him and he seems to be a fun coach to play for. He's going to have talent. The jury is out, in general, on whether you can win consistently by going heavy in the portal.”

Deion Sanders will be losing his son, Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman favorite Travis Hunter to the NFL this year.

Right now, Sanders is just focused on getting his Colorado football team to the Big 12 title game and the College Football Playoff. When the season is over, we will learn more about his future.