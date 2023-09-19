After a remarkable start to the 2023 season that has flipped college football upside down, Colorado football almost suffered a disastrous loss on Saturday against Colorado State football. The Buffaloes came into the game as big favorites after wins against TCU and Nebraska to open the year, but the Rams put up a great fight and almost won the game. Colorado State led by 11 in the fourth quarter, but they allowed Colorado to come back and win the game in double-overtime.

Colorado football got the win to improve to 3-0, but they were dealt some unfortunate injury news after the game. The Buffaloes' star player, Travis Hunter, took a hit in the game that many thought was a cheap shot, and he ended up leaving the game and will have to miss a few weeks. Now, the Buffaloes have to find some answer at the cornerback position with Hunter out, and many people thought of Cormani McClain. McLain hasn't received a lot of playing time this season, and when Deion Sanders was asked about what was holding McLain back, his answer was short and simple.

“He is.” Sanders said according to a tweet from Jake Schwanitz.

According to Deion Sanders, Cormani McLain just isn't ready yet. Sanders went on to add that the Buffaloes will be using a committee at CB, according to a tweet from Brian Howell.

This week is an unfortunate time for Colorado to lose Hunter. The Buffaloes will hit the road for their toughest test yet against Oregon, and the Ducks' quarterback, Bo Nix, can sling it. This is going to be a major test for the Colorado defense.