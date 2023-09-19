The Colorado-Colorado State football game is over now, but the fallout from the late hit by Rams safety Henry Blackburn on the Buffaloes do-it-all cornerback/wide receiver, Travis Hunter, that lacerated Hunter’s liver, lives on. Blackburn is getting death threats for his role in the dirty play, but Deion Sanders says enough is enough.

“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game,” Sanders said at the end of his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “He made a tremendous hit on Travis in the sideline — you can call it dirty, you can call it he was just playing the game of football — but whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats.”

Deion Sanders is the second coach to defend Henry Blackburn this week and condemn those making death threats. Blackburn’s own coach, Jay Norvell, made similar comments on Monday afternoon.

Coach Prime didn’t stop there, though. He continued to defend Blackburn and said that, no matter what happened out there on the field, he and Travis Hunter forgive the Rams senior.

“This is still a young man trying to make it in life, a guy that’s trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree, omitted to excellence and go to the NFL. He does not deserve death threats over a game,” Sanders continued. “I’m saddened if there is any of our fans on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not, but that kid is just playing best of his ability and made a mistake. So, I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis, he’s forgiven him. Let’s move on.”

Sanders' Colorado team will move on Saturday at No. 10 Oregon, while the Colorado State football program will play at Middle Tennessee State.