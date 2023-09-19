Colorado football is 3-0, but head coach Deion Sanders is not totally pleased with the way his team looked through the early portion of the season.

Sanders issued a fiery statement to his team ahead of its first Pac-12 clash against Oregon and put Colorado's opponents on notice as well.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We have not played a complete game,” Sanders said, via Adam Rittenberg. “If the offense is playing well, the defense is hot garbage. If the defense is playing well, the offense is horrible. And the special teams is not special.”

Statistically, Colorado football's offense looks just fine. Led by Sanders' son Shedeur, the Buffaloes scored 124 points in their first three games, two of them against Power 5 opponents. Colorado also averaged 479 yards of total offense in those games, proving to have one of the best offenses in the country.

Defensively, Colorado allowed 91 points in three games but gave up 35 to a Colorado State team that didn’t score 20 points in a single game last season and totaled three points through three quarters in their season opener against Washington State.

Seeing the way the Buffaloes have played so far this season, it's scary to think they're not at their best yet. Deion Sanders is a coach who expects perfection from his players. Even in the eyes of triumph, he'll call someone out, and he seems to be calling out his whole team for some of its sloppy play.

Colorado football is still meshing together as a program under Deion Sanders. While the 3-0 start to the Coach Prime era is good, there is plenty more work for the Buffaloes to do.