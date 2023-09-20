If everything goes to plan, Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp will be joining the Colorado football staff with Deion Sanders in 2024. Though Sapp has had an interest in coaching before, he is especially interested in joining Colorado thanks to the talent and players, Deion, and the flexibility Coach Prime will provide.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Sapp talked about how during a visit, the Colorado football players wanted to pick his brain and learn from him. “For the first time in my life, I was loved on by some defensive lineman and they wanted to know, like, the keys to the vault,” Sapp told Eisen. “I've never had anybody shake my pockets like that and ask for keys to the vault,” via Ian Casselberry of Sports Illustrated.

“I had five, six young men around me that were basically ready to strip-search me. Like, ‘I know that there’s a key to this somewhere that you’re gonna give me for this.’ And they’re willing to work. They infected me. And I told Prime before I left, ‘I’m coming back.’”

Prior to Sapp's interview, when asked about if he wanted to add Sapp to his staff, Deion said, “I do. I really do.”

Warren Sapp beamed after hearing the clip from Sanders. Sapp would clearly be a welcome addition to the Buffaloes staff. As a former Defensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl Champion, and member of two different All-Decade teams, Sapp could clearly bring an exceptional level of defensive line expertise to the Colorado players.