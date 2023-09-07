Even though the Colorado football team was a 21-point underdog against TCU, plenty of people weren't surprised to see the Buffaloes pull off the upset in Deion Sanders' debut. Deion Sanders and the Colorado football players certainly thought that they could beat TCU. Some of the top commits to the Colorado football program also believed that their future team could beat the reigning national champion runners-up.

“Not surprised at all,” 2024 Colorado recruit Aaron Butler told Rivals.com. “That's what I expected. That’s the reason I committed to the Buffs. I had faith in the whole staff.

“As I watched, I thought to myself how fun it’s going to be to work in Sean Lewis’ offense. It’s truly explosive as you can see especially with first-round guys in the system. We left some meat on the bone even with the great game. The staff and players’ main focus is cleaning up every error and focus on the wrong they did to become a better team.”

Butler is a four-star receiver who has committed to playing for Sanders next year. Colorado's opener against TCU was a promising sight for what Butler could potentially do in Sanders' offense. In the Buffaloes' 45-42 Week 1 victory, four different Colorado football players finished with at least 117 yards receiving.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain said. “No, I was not surprised because I believed before the game. That’s why I committed to Colorado.”

It took just one week for Colorado to be ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.