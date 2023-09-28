The Colorado football program is off to a 3-1 start, but the one loss came in the Pac-12 opener in blowout fashion against Oregon, and slow starts have plagued the team so far this season, with the Buffalos struggling to run the ball. Deion Sanders spoke about Colorado football's struggles when it comes to running the ball and the inability to commit to it as a result ahead of this week's matchup against USC.

“That's just like asking your wife are you committed to a good meal every night if she can't cook,” Deion Sanders said, via Brian Howell of BuffZone.com. “We've got to be able to cook the meal before we could commit to it. We gotta be able to cook the running game before we commit to it.”

Deion Sanders went on to explain what running the ball along with a quick passing attack would do to protect his quarterback and son Shedeur Sanders.

“We've got to run the ball,” Sanders said, via Howell. “Not only that, we've got to implement short and intermediate, as well as the deep passing game. But the main thing, you've got to protect your quarterback. I don't care who you are, you've got to protect the quarterback.”

It will be a tough task for Colorado football to bounce back and beat USC this weekend, but a competitive game would be encouraging after what took place against Oregon. USC is one of the best teams in the country, so it will be interesting to see if Colorado can start to run the ball better against a tough opponent.