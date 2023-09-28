Colorado football is looking to improve its ground game after it was torched by Oregon football, 42-6, last week.

The Buffaloes suffered their first loss of the season and fell out of the AP Top 25.

Coach Deion Sanders had taken heat after the game. Oregon football coach Dan Lanning said the Buffaloes' team is fighting for clicks and the Ducks are fighting for wins.

But Colorado cannot let itself down. The Buffaloes face No. 8 USC this week, which is led by coach Lincoln Riley and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Sanders spoke about the importance for the Buffaloes to establish their running game. Via BuffZone.com:

“We've got to run the ball,” Sanders said.

Sanders, who is better known as coach Prime for his nickname, “Prime Time,” praised former AAC Freshman of the Year Alton McCaskill for his development.

“He's getting better and better,” Sanders said. “We want to see him hit it, a little more physicality, get the shoulders over a little bit. But as you can see, he has it.

“He just has to put it together in due time, but he will. I don't doubt him for nothing. He's a great running back, but we have a backfield full of guys that can get the job done. But he's special.”

McCaskill recorded five carries for 17 yards in the Buffaloes' loss to Oregon. The Buffaloes' leading rusher s Dylan Edwards, who has 28 carries for 157 yards and one touchdown through three games.

Colorado football's next-leading rushers are Anthony Hankerson (22 carries for 82 yrds) and Sy'veon Wilkerson (19 carries for 59 yards).