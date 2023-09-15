Just about every major college football show will be in Boulder, Colo., this weekend as Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team look to improve to 3-0 on the season against Colorado State football. Numerous ESPN shows, including College GameDay, are currently in Boulder, and Fox Big Noon Kickoff is doing its pregame show there as well. All eyes in the college football world continue to be on Sanders and Colorado.

Last season, the Buffaloes won just one game and finished the year 1-11. They have already surpassed that win total in two weeks this season with wins over TCU and Nebraska, and Colorado football is now ranked No. 18 in the country in the AP Poll and No. 21 in the Coaches' poll heading into this matchup with the Rams. Out of the first three games, this week's matchup looked the least enticing, but after Jay Norvell's recent comment regarding Deion Sanders' interview attire, this battle looks a whole lot better.

“They must be doing something right,” Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Friday. “If there's a lot of crows pecking, and people s**t talking, you must be doing something right. They shut up the team that was in the national championship in Week 1, and then somebody said something in Week 2, right? Then they shut them up. And then somebody else just said something in Week 3 now, and they're about to shut them up too.”

Jay Norvell gave Deion Sanders and his Colorado football team some fuel for this matchup that they probably didn't need. The Buffaloes were already massive favorites heading into this game, and now, as Sanders has been saying, the game is “personal.” Not that the Buffaloes needed more motivation against an in-state rival. Good luck, Colorado State.