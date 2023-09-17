The Colorado vs. Colorado State football matchup this week created quite a buzz, with the rivalry between the two teams taking center stage. The drama began when Colorado State coach Jay Norvell made a not-so-subtle comment about Colorado coach Deion Sanders wearing his hat and sunglasses during interviews. Although Norvell tried to backtrack on his comments later, the damage was done. Sanders responded by declaring the game “personal” and even gifted sunglasses to his entire Buffaloes' team. He took a playful jab at Norvell.

In essence, the Rams vs. Buffaloes rivalry was cranked up a few notches.

Sanders didn't stop there. He continued to mock Norvell during Fox's pregame show and brought celebrities like Li'l Wayne and Offset to the sidelines during the highly-anticipated game. They even had a tense pregame warm-up.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, the early stages of the game didn't go as planned for Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Surprisingly, Sanders found himself on the receiving end of some Colorado State football mockery.

The Dance

In the second quarter, during a crucial second-and-goal situation, Colorado State football quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nichols connected with Louis Brown for a 15-yard touchdown. This gave the Rams the lead over the No. 18 Buffaloes. To add insult to injury, after scoring, Brown performed a celebratory dance that Sanders himself had made famous during his NFL cornerback days.

Louis Brown does Deion's dance after he scores the TD 👀 Colorado State ML (+1150) 📈pic.twitter.com/6hokZiosdU — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 17, 2023

Here's another look at Brown's triumphant flex:

Louis Brown did Deion Sanders’ “prime time” celebration dance after scoring that touchdown Oooooooh 👀pic.twitter.com/EZQUJS2wLP — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 17, 2023

At halftime, Colorado State appeared to be backing up their bold statements, leading Colorado 21-14.

In summary, the Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup began as a spectacle filled with drama, banter between the coaches, and even celebrity appearances. Despite all the pre-game hype and Deion Sanders' antics, the Rams managed to gain the upper hand in the first half. This left fans of both teams eager for what the second half would bring.

As of this writing, the game is still ongoing.