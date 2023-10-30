The Colorado football team has had some tough matchups during the first half of the 2023-24 season. The 4-4 Buffaloes have faced three ranked opponents so far with a recent loss coming from the #20 UCLA football squad. Nevertheless, Deion Sanders and QB Shedeur Sanders have hope after landing offensive tackle recruit Issiah Walker Jr.

Junior college OT recruit bolsters Colorado's football's blocking ability

Issiah Walker Jr. committed to the Buffaloes after spending a year at Butler Community College. The 6-5 foot, 277-pound tackle will take his visit to Boulder in December and then enroll, per 247 Sports. Walker Jr. had offers from other Division 1 schools including Houston, Memphis, Texas State, Georgia Southern, and Syracuse.

He talked about why he feels Colorado is a good fit:

“For me the biggest thing I look at in a school is the family atmosphere that's being established and Colorado has it,” Walker Jr. said.

The recruit feels Deion Sanders helped instill a supportive atmosphere at Colorado. In addition, he feels he will grow under current Colorado offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle, who happened to coach Walker's current JUCO coach.

This announcement is right on time for the Buffaloes. The team's O-line has struggled heavily throughout the season. Most recently, Colorado gave up a whopping seven sacks against UCLA. The Buffaloes' offense did not have a chance to get going.

Nevertheless, Shedeur Sanders ended the game with 217 yards and one touchdown. Adding Issiah Walker Jr. to the team bolsters Colorado's pass protection.

The Buffaloes' season is not going as well as some expected, but it is a major improvement from the 2022-23 campaign where the team won one game. Look for Colorado to continue to make moves to address their weaknesses as they try to climb the college football ladder.