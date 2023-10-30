Besides the Colorado football program losing to the UCLA Bruins last Saturday, there was more concerning news that people snuck into their locker room during the game and stole jewelry out of the player's belongings. One of the player's that got their stuff stolen was linebacker Jordan Domineck who posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account addressing the people who stole from the team, maybe in a manner people didn't expect.

He said that he forgives the people that did the crime in a mature response that was met with replies of fans being impressed with the senior Colorado football star.

“Forgive and forget. To whoever snuck into the locker room and stole my chain, as well as my teammates chains, I forgive you and wish you nothing but the best,” Domineck said. “Hopefully you turn your life around with whatever you get for mine, and you learn from this. It’s all love.”

Domineck would finish the post with "#Godgotme."

Domineck would finish the post with “#Godgotme.” Subsequently, in a vlog posted by Deion Sanders Jr., it shows some of the players on the Colorado football team reacting to the news that jewelry was stolen from their locker room. Some were in disbelief that such an even could happen.

While it remains to be seen who stole the jewelry from the locker room, the task still at hand for the Buffaloes is to get back on track as they've lost four out of their last five games after starting red-hot. The Colorado football team will try to bounce back as they travel back home to take on No. 16 Oklahoma State.