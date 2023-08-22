Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is once again demonstrating he has a no-nonsense approach when it comes to coaching. Sanders called out some of his Buffaloes players — particularly a few who quit during a practice scrimmage.

Less than two weeks out from Colorado football's opening game with Sanders at coach versus TCU, Sanders made it clear he will not tolerate any quit on his football field.

“Way to work through it, way to establish yourselves, way to keep on pushing,” Sanders said. “We got some guys that flat-out quit, shut it down, started feeling sorry for themselves,” via John Brice of Football Scoop.

It is unclear which players Deion Sanders was referring to. Sanders' son, Buffaloes DB Shilo Sanders provided some insight on his dad's reaction.

“I don’t know, he’s a motivation guy; he wakes up motivated,” Shilo said. “He always wants us to go 100, like today’s practice, he had us running … we ran 700 yards. Seven hundreds.”

“I feel like that was a little unnecessary, but Coach Prime wakes up motivated and he has a Gold jacket (Pro Football Hall of Fame) that he didn’t buy. He’s in the Hall of Fame, so he knows what it takes to be great.”

Though his style may be harsher than players are accustomed to, the Buffaloes clearly needed a new approach after going a putrid 1-11 last season. Given how successful Sanders was in transforming the Jackson State football program, the team likely would be wise in following his lead. And as his son Shilo said, Deion has the Hall of Fame resume to back up his coaching tactics.