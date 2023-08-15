The Colorado football team is expected to have a rough go of things in their first season under new Head Coach Deion Sanders. Sanders, for his part, seems unbothered by the changes and is ready to take on all comers in Boulder.

Recently, the NFL Hall-of-Famer got brutally honest on starting a new culture with the Buffaloes this season. A bright spot for the Buffaloes this offseason has been the expected improvement and stardom of Shadeur Sanders, the team's quarterback and preseason Maxwell Award candidate for Best Player in the Nation.

Now, the elder Sanders is banking on his son Shilo to become one of the top players for CU this season. With a sparkling sense of humor and wit, Shilo Sanders addressed the expectations on Saturday, bringing levity to the situation.

According to Shilo Sanders, he still checks his dad's phone to see whether he or his brothers are featured on his lock screen.

“You know, he changes it, but whatever it is on his phone, I’m still the No. 1 son,” Sanders said at Colorado football's annual media day on Friday. “Whoever makes him the happiest that week is his screen saver, but usually it’s me, I think.

“It’s been me for a while now.”

Shilo Sanders is a fifth-year defensive back who previously played for South Carolina in the Southeastern Conference. He played two seasons for his father at Jackson State and is now ready to shine in the Pac-12, the team's last season in he conference prior to its expected move back to the Big 12 in 2023.

Last season Sanders, a native of Canton, Texas, had 11 solo tackles, one interception and three passes defensed during his time with the Tigers.

At 6-foot, 195 pounds, Sanders may have what it takes to lead the Buffaloes defense to a better season in what should be a competitive Pac-12.

According to Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders, Shilo is a confident and self-assured player with the ability to improve and lead his team to a successful season.

“Shilo is a dawg, man. Shilo is a leader of men. Shilo is not shy with his words. He’s practicing his butt off. He’s trying to hit everything he sees out there. But he’s doing his job. “Shilo, amongst a couple other DBs, they take their lunch in the meeting room, they’re watching the film before the coaches even get a hold of them.

“So by the time the coach is getting in, they’ve already made the adjustments and understand what they did wrong. They are just taking it serious. They know they only have a couple more years in this thing and they’re really taking it serious. They want to be dominant. They don’t just want to win. So I’m proud of him. I’m proud of him, not only as a coach but as a father.”