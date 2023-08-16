Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders had a clear message for his team after a scuffle broke out in practice. Surprisingly, his message was not in anger that some players were fighting, but at the ones who didn't join in.

When two players walked away from the fight, Sanders made it known that he would not tolerate that.

“I seen two of y’all walking off over there and you got a teammate fighting! Where they do that at?! Where they do that at?! If one fight, we all fight, you understand that? I don’t want to see y’all walking off when somebody’s fighting! Never again!” per Ryan Koenigsberg of DNVR Buffs Podcast.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Buffaloes have Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens in town to help motivate the team ahead of their season opener versus TCU. It's safe to say that Deion was very disappointed when a couple of his players didn't act as a unit when conflict broke out.

Deion Sanders brings a different kind of leadership to the Colorado football program, which went a disastrous 1-11 last season. Sanders took over in December with goals of turning around the culture and creating a dominant team before the Buffaloes move to the Big 12 next year.

Sanders has already worked on establishing a new team presence in Colorado after a huge roster overhaul which cleared over fifty players from last year's team from the roster. Any players on this year's team should be careful to not buy in to Sanders' team mentality or they may be the next to join the great exodus.