Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders expressed elation over Haley Van Voorhis becoming the first female non-kicking player in NCAA history.

Deion Sanders said in his press conference on Tuesday he was “happy” for Van Voorhis' historic achievement, per On3's Chandler Vessels.

“I'm happy for her. First of all, I'm concerned about her safety. I want to make sure she's safe. But I'm sure if she put on the pads, she understands what goes along with that. I believe in equality not just of ethnicity, but gender as well. So I'm all for it. God bless her,” Deion Sanders quipped.

Haley Van Voorhis is a junior safety playing for Division III Shenandoah football. She took the field for one play this past weekend – a quarterback pressure against Juniata football.

Video of Haley Van Voorhis's first play 🏈pic.twitter.com/07NX6KkXfY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2023

Van Voorhis grew up a fan of the then-Washington Redskins (now known as the Washington Commanders). She began playing tackle football in the sixth grade.

Shenandoah football assistant coach Byron Mitchell eventually offered Haley Van Voorhis a spot on the roster in December 2020. Unfortunately, her college football career got off to a rough start. Van Voorhis had COVID-19 as a true freshman. She also tore her ligament some time later.

Despite the setbacks. Haley Van Voorhis remained on the Shenandoah football roster and made college football history several days ago.

Deion Sanders is no stranger to breakthroughs. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is one of the greatest two-sport stars of his generation. He's now making headlines as the first-year head coach of Colorado football. Sanders is a football lifer in every sense of the word.