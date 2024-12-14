Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders had none of the false narratives surrounding his son, Shedeur, regarding the NFL Draft. After a tweet mentioned that Shedeur is prepared to go to the Dallas Cowboys or the Las Vegas Raiders, another interesting tidbit dropped. The original tweet mentioned that Shedeur would refuse to go to the Cleveland Browns or the New York Giants. Deion dropped this response as a rebuttal.

A Lie don’t care who tells it.

Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son. God bless you. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/lvLpYD4HTh — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 14, 2024

However, Deion wasn't the first to support his son through the false claims. Deion Sanders Jr. took to X and shared his similar sentiments about that tweet. Regardless of any of the backlash, Shedeur is projected to be the No. 1 quarterback in the eyes of many. With Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel projected to be in the draft, he's been head and shoulders over them in the NFL draft evaluation.

Despite that, there's a caveat to being the No. 1 quarterback. The Raiders and Giants are fighting for that No. 1 draft pick. Both franchises are in turmoil and need a quarterback. However, both franchises have had criticisms for their upper management. As a result, it could turn Shedeur off from going to those teams.

Deion Sanders tweet highlights support for Shedeur Sanders

Deion's tweet doesn't reinforce that idea, and neither does Shedeur. Still, there will be speculation around any made decision. After all, Eli Manning refused to go to the San Diego Chargers, and ended up being taken by the Giants. Shedeur could force a move similar to that.

Even with that, the Browns are not a bad team. After making the playoffs with Joe Flacco as quarterback, inserting Shedeur could establish a true franchise quarterback. For the Giants, it can give them a legitimate franchise quarterback, since the Daniel Jones era ended abruptly.

Furthermore, the Raiders haven't had a solid quarterback since Derek Carr was with the team. He could thrive in the bright lights of Las Vegas, even with some uncertainties with management. Regardless, whoever lands the No. 1 pick will likely have the Colorado football star.