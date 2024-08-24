As the Colorado football program prepares for what is expected to be a tricky season-opener against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State just six days from now, the Buffaloes have seemingly closed out a win against their first off-the-field opponent of the year… Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler.

On August 23rd, the Colorado Buffaloes athletic department announced that Sean Keeler would be banned from asking questions to anyone affiliated with the football program, specifically head coach Deion Sanders. The school provided statement to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura explaining the decision.

“After a series of sustained, personal attacks on the football program and specifically Coach Prime, the CU Athletic Department in conjunction with the football program, have decided not to take questions from Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler at football-related events,” the athletic department said in their statement, per Kyle Bonagura. “Keeler is still permitted to attend football-related activities as a credentialed member of the media and other reporters from the Denver Post are welcome to ask questions of football program personnel made available to the media, including coaches, players and staff.”

Bonagura noted that a Colorado athletic department media relations staffer told the Post that the problematic language included “references to Sanders as ‘Deposition Deion,' the ‘Bruce Lee of B.S.,' a ‘false prophet,' and his use of phrases such as ‘Planet Prime,' ‘the Deion Kool-Aid' and ‘circus.'” However, the school has not accused Keeler of violating any specific media policies.

To be clear, the reason why Sean Keeler can no longer ask questions to Deion Sanders or anyone within the Colorado football program is because Sanders apparently has thin skin. And just like it's perfectly within the school's rights to refuse to answer any questions from Keeler because some of his comments could absolutely be perceived as “disrespectful” or “attacking,” it's okay for all parties involved to state the real reason why this is happening… Deion Sanders doesn't want to answer the tough questions about his program, because it's a program that has been built upon decades of well-deserved swagger and bravado of their head coach, a bonafide football icon who rose to that status because he talked the talk and walked the walk.

And let's just be real: walking the walk is not something Coach Prime has done yet at Colorado.