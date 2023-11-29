Deion Sanders and Colorado football limped to the finish line this season, and tough times could be coming to Boulder.

Coming into this season, everyone was excited to watch the Colorado football team take the field after they landed Deion Sanders in the offseason. Sanders completely changed the roster as he brought in a record number of transfer players, and at the beginning of the season, it looked like his method worked. The Buffaloes started the season 3-0 after winning just one game a year ago, and they soared into the top-20 of the AP Poll. Sanders looked like one of the best coaches in the game, but things came crashing down quickly.

After that 3-0 start, the Buffaloes dropped two games before picking up win number four in game six. That was the last time that Colorado football won a game. The Buffaloes looked like a Pac-12 contender at the early stages of the season, but a 1-8 record down the stretch certainly isn't going to do the trick. Colorado missed out on a bowl game, and they finished in last place in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes got a few more wins than last year, but was any progress really made?

It looked like Colorado football was moving in the right direction after their 3-0 start, but their abysmal finish to the season says otherwise. They also aren't recruiting well, and a decent amount of players are entering the transfer portal. Where does Deion Sanders go from here? A lot of opposing coaches think that tough times are coming.

“It’s gonna get dark for Colorado,” An anonymous coach said, according to an article from The Athletic.

Numerous anonymous coaches were interview by The Athletic, and their responses about the Colorado football team are interesting to see. A lot of coaches noted that they snagged a lot of players in the portal, but they didn't go after any good players on the line. That ended up being a huge issue for the Buffaloes this season.

“They were loading up on all these skill players, but they weren’t getting great players on the line,” One coach said. “Offensive line-wise, they didn’t take a single coveted guy out of the portal.”

That coach wasn't the only one that noticed Colorado's poor line play.

“They were horrible on the front,” Another coach said. “They couldn’t protect (Shedeur). He was getting massacred in our game. It’s really hard to do anything when you can’t block anybody.”

Shedeur Sanders was a really good quarterback this season, but it's hard to make plays for you're constantly running for your life. If they were able to protect him, they would've been much more successful.

“They have a lot of speed outside, and their receivers were just as good as anyone we played,” Another anonymous coach said. “It was really just that the offensive line was so overmatched and they didn’t have a tight end at all. Not having a tight end who can block was a bigger deal than a lot of people think. That really hurts an offense. They didn’t have any answers in protection because of that.”

Well, it seems like Sanders know what he needs to do to improve his Colorado football team. They desperately need help on the offensive and defensive lines. They had a lot of talent at other positions, but college football games are won at the line of scrimmage. We'll see what Sanders can get in the portal this year to help his year two roster.