Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program got a big double overtime win over Colorado State Saturday thanks in large part to Shilo Sanders’ pick-six interception. However, Deion’s other son on the team, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, also had an excellent game, which made it a difficult night for Coach Prime to power rank his five children, which he famously admits to doing.

“[Shilo] is moving on up [the Sanders kids power rankings] like the Jeffersons. But Shedeur is straight-up balling, too,” Deion told reporters after the game. “Bossy came up and gave me the biggest hug and kiss and appreciation for Daddy that she could ever give me at the end of the game, so that was great. And [Deion Sanders] Jr.’s been balling on social media. What he does is fascinating. So, it’s tough. My kids rankings are tough.”

“This is a serious run right now. It really is,” Deion continued. “I’m the only one that’s honest about ranking my kids. You guys act like you love all them the same. You don’t. I don’t know why ya’ll act like that. “

Reporter: “Shilo got two turnovers today, I’m wondering if that moved him up in the kid rankings?” Deion Sanders: "He is… I'm the only one that's honest about ranking my kids. You guys act like you love all of them the same!” (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/8EPnJewEN2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has five children. Deion Sanders Jr., who played wide receiver at SMU and now does social media for his dad’s football teams, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders who play for him now, and two daughters, Deiondra Sanders and Shelomi Sanders, whom the family nicknamed “Bossy.”

Shilo Sanders made an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown to open the scoring in the Colorado-Colorado State football game on Saturday and also added four tackles. Shedeur Sanders was 38-of-47 for 348 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the win and led the team to two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the overtimes to get the Buffaloes the win.