Colorado football limped to a 1-8 record in the Pac-12 last season with a final, overall record of 1-11. Just three games into their 2023 schedule, all has been forgotten while fans nationwide gush over ‘Coach Prime' Deion Sanders' team and the buzz that surrounds it.

Sanders' son Shilo set things off in style Saturday night with a pick-six that had everyone from LeBron James to Jalen Ramsey talking.

The party began early in Colorado as Deion Sanders gifted Dewayne ‘The Rock' Johnson with an interesting accessory in the pre-game. Rap legend Lil' Wayne also got in on the fun as he received a gift of his own that created bedlam in Boulder.

Shilo Sanders is a former three-star prospect who has risen to fame for Colorado football so far this season, along with his brother Shedeur.

His pick-six caught the attention of Ramsey, one of the NFL's top defensive backs, who cheered for the young DB on X.

James noted the uncanny resemblance between Shilo's play and Deion's career highlights. The Colorado football defensive back appeared to high-step his way down the field before noticing the Rams' defense in hot pursuit. He called an audible and turned on the afterburners, outpacing the defense into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

The game stood tied at 14 late in the first quarter in a wild contest that had former NFL, college football and college basketball stars alike talking.

A late hit against Colorado football Heisman contender Travis Hunter seemed to add to the Buffaloes' status as the newest ‘America's Team' in college football.

A touchdown throw by Shedeur Sanders added to the intrigue as the teams battled into the second quarter.

