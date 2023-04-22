The Prime Time effect is real. Just ask Colorado football fans. The difference in attendance for the Buffaloes’ 2023 spring game versus last year’s is as massive as the Golden State Warriors’ home and road record. New head coach Deion Sanders still knows how to fill seats, as a pop warner-like turnout turned into a day at The Colosseum.

The video highlighting the disparity in crowd support, per Pro Football Focus College, is an encouraging first sign that the program is on the mend after going 1-11 last year and enduring losing seasons in 15 of the last 17 years (4-2 in shortened 2020). Colorado has not won a bowl game since 2004. Obviously, a high-profile name and big personality is going to immediately breathe new life into a moribund program. The question is, though, will the results validate all of the hype?

The difference in attendance for the Colorado spring game from 2022 to 2023 is insane😳 pic.twitter.com/1cSdaoZwZY — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 22, 2023

Based on the success Sanders has had in recruiting and in the transfer portal, the on-field product should be substantially better. His tenure at Jackson State shows he can amass individual talent and meld it into a collectively dominant team. The Pac-12 will present whole new challenges, but he should have the resources to win football games at that level as well.

A new era and a new voice is something the community has been starving for. Win-loss record notwithstanding, Sanders’ presence will immediately make Folsom Field an electric football atmosphere. As was the case on Saturday.

The next goal will be to win more than five games and reach a bowl game. That is no easy task in Boulder.

Regardless of how this rebuild goes, Deion Sanders will definitely have an audience.