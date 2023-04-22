The future of the Pac-12 is still foggy, but new Colorado Football head coach Deion Sanders is quickly establishing himself as the face of the conference. With his signature flare and boldness, as well as productive recruiting results, the Hall of Fame cornerback has infused new levels of enthusiasm into the program.

And it was on full display at Colorado’s spring game Saturday afternoon. Sanders fed off the rabid energy of the crowd, but he also had another cause for his unabashed exuberance. He got to see his son Shedeur Sanders in action and showing out as quarterback for the Buffaloes.

“What did you expect? He’s a Sanders,” Prime Time exclaimed in an ESPN interview.

Deion Sanders was ALL HYPE about his son Shedeur 😤 @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/ZZwZBEhfp3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 22, 2023

He also made sure to bask in the moment, undoubtedly the peak of his coaching career so far. Sanders’ appreciation did not go unsaid. “Thank you, Rick George {Colorado Athletic Director}. Thank you for this opportunity. This is truly a blessing.”

Sanders was named head coach of the 1-11 Buffaloes last December. He quickly jump-started a massive makeover of the roster, securing a robust recruiting and transfer class that ranks just outside the top 20. Shedeur is an integral part of that injection of new talent having followed his father from Jackson State. He had 40 touchdown passes and just six interceptions to go with 3,732 passing yards and a sterling passer rating of 160.4 last season.

The Sanders won consecutive SWAC Championships, but will now be tested with stiffer competition. Judging by Shedeur Sanders’ early display, Colorado football’s roster and a sea of support, Deion and the program are ready for prime time.