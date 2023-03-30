Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

NFL legend Deion Sanders came to the defense of Lamar Jackson amid talks that teams have concerns about the Baltimore Ravens quarterback’s injuries and overall mentality.

Jackson is currently in a contract dispute with the Ravens, and as he makes his case for a massive payday, many people have questioned his toughness and desire to play and win. Many critics are always going back to his decision to sit out their last few games of the 2022 season, as well as the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a PCL injury.

On Twitter, the dual-threat QB explained his side and said that he’d “rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation.”

“I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys Week 1 vs Jets to Week 12 vs Broncos. How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at anytime within that time frame when we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018,” Jackson furthered.

After seeing the explanation from the Ravens QB, though, Deion Sanders responded and called Lamar Jackson’s critics as “fools.” The NFL icon then proceeded to advise the quarterback to stop explaining himself and just do what he feels is right for him.

“Stop explaining yourself to fools and allow fools to be fools. A brother trying that’s strong, believes in himself and willing to stand for what he believes will always be misunderstood and judged by fools of all ethnicities. Love ya my brother and “I Believe in You”! Coach Prime said.

Sure enough, it might be better for Jackson to heed Sanders’ advice. Haters will always hate whatever he does, so it’s best if he focuses on himself instead.